After facing flak from his party for praising the Centre's handling of the India-Pakistan conflict, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been approached by the government to be a member of the all-party delegation visiting different countries next week to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

This comes after Operation Sindoor was launched by India to avenge the killing of 26 Indians by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

The government in a bid to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on the global stage has reached out to MPs from multiple political parties, including opposition members, for their participation in the mission.

According to some media reports, Shashi Tharoor who is also the head of parliamentary panel on foreign affairs in India is likely to head one of the delegations visiting different countries next week.

“They want him to lead the delegation, particularly to the US, as he is the chairman of the External Affairs Standing Committee," a source close to Tharoor told news18. Tharoor, has however, requested the government to first consult with the Congress party, added the source.

While the exact number of delegations is yet to be confirmed by the government, the number is likely to be over 30 MPs, reported news agency PTI, citing some leaders.

The delegations as scheduled by the government will visit different countries for a period of 10 days. The ministers will be briefed on this by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) before their departure.

Three other Congress leaders, Manish Tewari, Salman Khurshid and Amar Singh are also a part of the all-party delegations.

The MPs have been asked to be ready to leave by May 22-23, reported PTI, citing one of the leaders of the parties.

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP from Odisha, Aparajita Sarangi, are among the ruling party members expected to feature in the list of the delegations, the sources said.