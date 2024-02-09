Snapchat experiences service disruption in India, users unable to send snaps, messages

Snapchat users in India encountered a brief interruption in service on Friday (Feb 9) as they experienced challenges in sending messages and snaps to their friends. The issue arose shortly after similar problems were reported with the Groww app. However, the issue was swiftly resolved, and Snapchat returned to normal operation by 1:40 pm.

Many users turned to Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), to share their difficulties in accessing Snapchat. Some users voiced frustration over their inability to send snaps and messages, while others highlighted issues with uploading images.

According to Downdetector, there were over 3,800 reports of the platform's outage within the last 24 hours. Approximately 24% of users encountered difficulties uploading snaps, while 3% experienced problems accessing Snapchat's website. The map on Downdetector displayed widespread outage across India, including major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai. Despite the extensive disruption, Snapchat has not issued an official statement addressing the outage.

As of now, Snapchat has not provided any updates regarding the nationwide outage. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates promptly upon receiving a response from the app.