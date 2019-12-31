SMS services to be restored in Kashmir valley starting tonight

The short-messaging-services (SMS) are set to be restored in the Kashmir valley starting midnight today, or January 1, 2020, reported ANI.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal, the SMS services will resume to normal tonight.

All network and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution citing security concerns.

Earlier, on October 14, postpaid mobile services were restored across the former state.

With the abrogation of Article 370 came the bifurcation of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh formalised on October 31.

(With inputs from agencies)