/Sikkim rains: 1,500 tourists stranded as heavy rains trigger landslides; Red alert issued as Teesta swells to dangerous levels

In Sikkim, around 1,500 tourists were stranded on Saturday (May 31) as landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall blocked key roads.

Teesta River water levels rise to dangerous levels

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert as heavy rains raised the water level in the Teesta River to potentially dangerous levels.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mangan district, Sonam Detchu Bhutia said that due to a cloudburst, water levels have increased by four metres.

“There was heavy rain last night; there was also a cloudburst in the upper areas. The water level of the Teesta River has increased by 4 metres… The roads are broken at multiple places.”

On Sunday (June 1) the Indian weather agency issued an orange alert for Sikkim's Gyalshing, Namchi, Soreng, Gangtok and Pakyong districts for the next 24 hours.

As per reports, authorities are closely monitoring water levels in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, and emergency services have been activated. In anticipation of unforeseen emergencies, disaster response teams have also been put on standby in all affected districts.

Car plunges into Teesta River

As per the SP Sonam Detchu Bhutia, rescue operations to search for nine missing people were underway on Saturday. On May 29, a tourist vehicle carrying 11 people plunged into the Teesta River near Chubombu, Mangan district. Two people were rescued soon after.

In conversation with ANI, the SP said that "The tourists went missing after the incident in which their vehicle fell into the river. Two of them were rescued safely on the night of May 29."

"ITBP, SDRF, and NDRF conducted a rescue operation yesterday. But the car that had fallen into the river could not be pulled out as it was stuck in debris. We did not find any bodies near it," he revealed.

"The Deputy Commissioner is at the spot... The SDM and SDPO are directed to carry out the search operations non-stop... There are six tourists from Odisha, two from Tripura and two from UP... There were 11 people, including a driver from Sikkim," he added.

As per reports, a portion of the under-construction Sankalang Bridge in North Sikkim has been washed away as the Teesta River water swells to hazardous levels.