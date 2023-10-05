Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 18, six Indian army personnel killed; nearly 100 still missing

The death toll in the flood-hit Indian state of Sikkim has risen to 18 with nearly 100 still missing as of Thursday (Oct 5), said a report by Reuters citing Indian officials, after heavy rains caused a Himalayan glacial lake to burst its banks and triggered a flash flood, in one of the worst such disasters in the region in over 50 years.

As of Thursday evening, 98 people were missing, 17 of whom were army personnel, state chief secretary VB Pathak told Reuters by phone.

Additionally, at least 2,500 tourists are stuck in and around the state’s Chungthang town Prabhakar Rai, director of Sikkim’s State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) told the news agency.

What happened in Sikkim?

The Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim — a glacial lake situated in the state’s northwest at 17,000 feet — burst, unleashing a flood of water that eventually raised the water levels of Teesta River to alarming levels.

The rise of water levels in the river flooded at least four districts, including Mangan, and Gangtok, on Wednesday (October 4), the SSDMA said.

“The lake outburst in portions of Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim caused a rise in water levels with very high velocities near about 15m/sec, crossed the CWC (Centre Water Commission) Melli site measuring 227 m, near about 3m above Danger Level, at 0600 am (local time),” it added.

As many as 25,000 people have been affected due to the floods, according to media reports.

The National Disaster Management Authority believes that the possible cause of the flash flood in Sikkim could be a combination of excess rainfall and a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event at South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim.

However, an official statement from the Sikkim government is awaited over the cause of the lake outburst.

What’s the damage?

According to reports, around 14 bridges have been washed away which has hampered rescue operations which were already adversely affected due to heavy rainfall in the region.

“Due to bad weather conditions we cannot have air service towards the northern part of the state,” Rai told Reuters.

However, officials have said they set up nearly two dozen relief camps where food and medical assistance were being provided.

“The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in Teesta River, roads and bridges washed away at many places,” an Indian defence spokesperson said on X.

Images and videos from the Indian state showed flood waters entering built-up areas where several houses collapsed, as well as army bases and other facilities damaged and their vehicles submerged.



Situation to worsen?

The weather department has predicted heavy rain over the next three days in parts of Sikkim and neighbouring states. This comes after the Indian state had already received 101 mm in the first five days of October which is more than double normal levels.

Bangladesh on alert

Officials in neighbouring Bangladesh are also on alert after an Indian state-run water development board official, according to Reuters, said that five districts in the northeastern state could witness a flood due to a rise in the level of the Teesta river, which enters Bangladesh downstream of Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies)



