Sikkim flash floods: Central Water Commission’s study alerted authorities about lake outburst in 2015

A research conducted by the Central Water Commission back in 2015 has now grabbed headlines after flash floods in India’s northeastern state of Sikkim wreaked havoc claiming lives of at least 22 people.

As per news agency PTI reports, the study had clearly warned the state government that most of the hydropower projects on the Teesta river are extremely prone to such events.

A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), which took place in parts of Lhonak Lake, lead to a rapid rise in water levels with very high velocities downstream along the Teesta River Basin in the early hours of Oct 4.

The CWC analysis, titled “Glacial Lake Outburst Flood–South Lhonak System in Teesta River Basin”, was aimed at studying the impact of GLOF in vulnerable areas and the hydropower projects on the river.

CWC investigators found out that GLOFs in glacial lakes in the river basin could lead to extreme flash floods downstream, affecting areas like Lachen, Chungthang, Dikchu, Singtam, Manipal, Rangpo, Bara Mungwa villages, and the entirety of hydropower projects Teesta I to VI along a 175-km stretch of the river.

The 2015 research also predicted a probable increase in the river’s water level by 4.45 metres due to a GLOF at South Lhonak Lake.

It assessed that the lake could release water at a rate of 6,210 cubic metres per second, which could reach Chungthang and the Teesta III projects within two hours.

Surprisingly, the study had also underlined the need for the hydropower project authorities to take the findings into consideration and accordingly develop mechanisms for close monitoring of the lakes.

According to news agency PTI reports, experts say that despite issuing multiple warnings, the authorities failed to install early warning systems.

“Multiple studies, including one by the commission, had cautioned the state authorities about the GLOF hazard in the upper Teesta River region. We currently have one flood forecasting station 20 km upstream of Chungthang. More stations can be installed if the state submits a proposal,” a CWC official said on condition of anonymity.

According to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), the disaster has killed at least 22 people, including seven army jawans, whereas 103 others are missing.

(With inputs from agencies)



