Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Key conspirator in rapper's death to be extradited soon, says report

A key conspirator in Indian rapper and politician Sidhu Moose Wala's murder would be extradited soon as a team of Indian security agencies has been dispatched to Azerbaijan to apprehend him. According to a report by India Today, Sachin Bishnoi, the nephew of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been on the run since Moose Wala was murdered in May 2022 and fled (to Azerbaijan) India using a forged passport.

The report said that the special cell of the Delhi Police is expected to reach Azerbaijan by Sunday night. The report added that the team includes four officers and two inspectors from the Counter Intelligence Unit.

Sachin's involvement in Moose Wala's murder has been the subject of a probe. His extradition can lead to several revelations in the murder, the report also said. The gangster was detained in Azerbaijan a few days back.

Moose Wala, a leader of the Congress party, was shot dead on May 29, 2022. Days later, Goldy Brar, who is in Canada, claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder.

Around four days back, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Vikramjeet Singh, another key accused in the murder. In its investigations in 2020-2022, the NIA found out that Vikram helped Goldy Brar in executing the killing of the rapper and politician.

He was arrested soon after deportation from the United Arab Emirates to India.



