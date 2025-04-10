The Karnataka cabinet is expected to take up the much-delayed caste census report for discussion today, a move that has triggered intense curiosity and anticipation across the state. The report, known officially as the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, has been at the center of political and social debates for years.

Advertisment

A Long-Pending Exercise

The survey was commissioned in 2015 under the leadership of then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Aimed at gathering detailed demographic data across social, economic, and educational lines, the study covered around 1.3 crore households and cost nearly ₹169 crore. Although the data collection concluded in 2017, successive governments have hesitated to make the findings public due to potential political fallout.

Diverse Reactions Across Communities

Advertisment

The upcoming cabinet meeting has stirred mixed responses. Influential groups such as the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities have expressed strong objections, questioning the accuracy and methodology of the survey. Leaders from these communities argue that the findings could misrepresent their population strength and affect their social standing.

On the other hand, representatives of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and marginalized communities are strongly in favor of releasing the report. They believe the data will pave the way for more balanced policies and fairer distribution of resources and opportunities.

Political Stakes and Internal Divisions

Advertisment

Within the ruling Congress party itself, the caste census has sparked debate. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has repeatedly assured the public of his commitment to act on the report, concerns remain about upsetting the existing political balance. Some leaders fear that releasing the data could alienate dominant caste groups, leading to shifts in electoral support.

The decision also carries weight beyond the Congress. Opposition parties are watching closely, ready to respond based on the outcome, particularly in regions where caste identities strongly influence political allegiance.

What Lies Ahead

Key questions now hang in the balance: Will the government make the report public? If so, how will it impact policies on reservations, social welfare, and representation? And most importantly, how will it reshape the state's political and community equations?

As Karnataka waits for the cabinet’s decision, one thing is clear — the outcome will not only influence immediate policy but could also redefine the state’s political landscape in the months to come.

By Prashobh Devanahalli