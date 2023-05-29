SIA notifies property worth 30 million in North Kashmir’s Kupwara belonging to banned Jamaat-e-Islami

The Special Investigative Agency (SIA) in Kashmir Valley continues its drive against the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). SIA has identified more assets of banned Jamaat-e-Islami in the district Kupwara of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) worth crores.

In North Kashmir’s District Kupwara, property worth over 30 million rupees or around USD 363,123 was notified by DM Kupwara on the recommendation of the SIA of J&K Police. The property has been barred with restrictions on usage and entry.

“To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India's national security, sovereignty, integrity and unity, property belonging to and held by banned JeI at Kupwara has been notified by concerned District Magistrates in the exercise of the powers conferred under section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 & Notification No. 14017/7/2019, dated 28- February- 2019 of Union Ministry of Home Affairs,” said the special investigative agency.

The property is a shopping complex comprising 20 shops along with land falling under survey number 2990/2666/270 and survey number 3551/2979/263. All the property has been sealed. People have been blocked from entry and usage.

“Additionally, "Red entry” to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records. With this SIA Kashmir has got 57 properties of JeI notified till date,” said Special Investigative Agency.

SIA says that action taken is expected to dent terror funding in J&K besides being another major step in restoring the rule of law and a society without fear.

Pertinently, SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across the UT of J&K, which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action.

