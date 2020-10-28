Showing Ladakh as part of China amounts to a criminal offence: MP’s Panel of India

Popular social media platform Twitter’s explanation for showing India’s Union Territory Ladakh as a part of China is "inadequate" for what amounts to a criminal offence, a panel of MPs headed by Meenakshi Lekhi said today after questioning officials of the microblogging site.

Representatives of Twitter appeared before the joint committee of parliament on Data Protection Bill, 2019 and were questioned by the members on showing Ladakh as part of China, Lekhi said.

"The committee was unanimous in its opinion that Twitter's explanation on showing Ladakh as part of China was inadequate," Lekhi said.

However, representatives of Twitter told the panel that the social media company respects the sensitivities of India, she said.



"It is not a question of sensitivities only, it is a matter of India's sovereignty and integrity, showing Ladakh as part of China amounts to a criminal offence which attracts imprisonment of seven years," Lekhi said.

Officials who deposed before the panel on behalf of Twitter India included Shagufta Kamran, senior manager, public policy, Ayushi Kapoor, legal counsel, Pallavi Walia, policy communications, and Manvinder Bali, corporate security.

Officials from the Ministry of Electronics, Information and Technology, and the Ministry of Law and Justice also deposed before the panel.

