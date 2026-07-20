/Should India introduce a minimum age for social media access or parental guidance is enough? WION Decodes

The Indian government is mulling safeguards for children on social media, including restricting access for users below the age of 16. In order to make the move, the Ministry of Electronics and IT is consulting technology platforms, child safety experts and other stakeholders. It is also studying global models to implement them.

The government is taking this step amid growing concerns over the impact of social media on children's mental health, addictive platform design and exposure to harmful content.

Minimum age for social media access VS stronger parental supervision

Add WION as a Preferred Source

So, as India is mulling the idea of restricting social media access for users below the age of 16, we take a look at how both the measures compliment each other.

Why fixing a minimum age for social media use could work?

According to experts, fixing a minimum age for using social media protects the child from harmful content, keeps them safe from cyberbullying, online predators, and scams. It also limits screen time at a point when complete brain development is taking shape. It also forces social media platforms to design age-appropriate experiences and verify users' ages more effectively.

Why is parental supervision essential?

Parental supervision is vital despite restricting age limit as they can set healthy screen-time limits, monitor the type of content children consume, discuss online safety, privacy, and cyberbullying.

They are the ones who can encourage their children to get involved in outdoor activities like sports, reading, and social interaction. Parents can also help their children in recognising excessive social media use or mental health concerns.

How can the government enforce age based restrictions without compromising user privacy and digital rights?

Privacy-preserving age verification: In order to prevent users from uploading identity documents before being granted access, the government can encourage age assurance methods that can identify whether the user is above a certain age without revealing their exact date of birth or identity.

Data minimization: Platforms should collect or have access to only that much information necessary to confirm eligibility.

Strong security requirements: Require encryption, regular security audits, and prompt deletion of verification data.