One of the victims who was brutally shot dead in the Pahalgam terror attack was Shubham Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Dwivedi got married in February and was on a short vacation in Kashmir with his wife.

His brother said that the terrorist began firing after asking the names of the individuals.

'Shot in the head'

He said that his sister-in-law called and told him that Dwivedi was hit in the head and that the body of the deceased would be released after 2-3 days after completing all the procedures.

#WATCH | Shubham Dwivedi, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, lost his life in the #PahalgamTerroristAttack



His cousin Saurabh Dwivedi in Kanpur says, "...Shubham Bhaiya got married on February 12 this year. He was in Pahalgam with his wife. My sister-in-law called my uncle and… pic.twitter.com/lgAyogQV5c — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025

The coffins carrying the victims of the terror attack were brought to the Srinagar airport on Wednesday (Apr 23).

Representatives from various state governments arrived in Srinagar to help facilitate the return of victims and tourists to their respective states.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, this is one of the biggest terror attacks.

PM Modi returns to India after cutting short Saudi Arabia visit

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting short his Saudi Arabia visit a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir.

PM Modi condemned the attack as he wrote on X, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.

Immediately after his arrival, the Indian prime minister held a briefing meeting at the airport with the NSA, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials to discuss the situation.