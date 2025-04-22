Yoga guru Baba Ramdev assured the Delhi High Court that he would remove all videos and social media posts featuring his controversial "Sharbat Jihad" remark.

His assurance comes in response to a lawsuit filed by Hamdard, the manufacturer of Rooh Afza, who objected to Ramdev's statements.

Controversy erupted when Ramdev allegedly claimed in a video that Hamdard was using its profits to finance the construction of mosques and madrasas, labelling the drink as part of a supposed "sharbat jihad".

"A company uses money earned from selling sherbet to build mosques and madrasas. If you drink that sherbet, mosques and madrasas will be built. But if you drink Patanjali rose sherbet, gurukuls and Patanjali university will be built. Like love jihad and vote jihad, a sherbet jihad is also on," he said without naming the brand Hamdard.

His comments drew widespread criticism for their communal tone, with Hamdard accusing him of attempting to create "communal divide" and damaging their product's reputation.

'It shocks the conscience of the court': Justice Amit Bansal

During the hearing, Justice Amit Bansal of the Delhi High Court strongly condemned the remarks by the Yoga guru, stating, "When I saw this ad, I could not believe my ears and eyes."

"It shocks the conscience of the court. This is indefensible," he added.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Patanjali and Baba Ramdev, told the court that the contentious videos would be taken down.

However, the court directed Ramdev to submit an affidavit affirming that he would refrain from making such statements in the future. Remarking on the matter, the court stated, "He can keep these thoughts in his mind but should not express them," as it scheduled the next hearing for May 1.