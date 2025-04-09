In a recent development, a disturbing discovery was made at a school in Maharashtra's Nashik when a surprise bag check of students from Classes 7 to 10 showed items like condoms, knives, bicycle chains, and playing cards.

Advertisment

The surprising revelation came after the vice principal of the school carried out a surprise bag inspection at a private school in Ghoti, Igatpuri taluka. According to the local media reports, the seized items also included brass knuckles, letter boxes, along with suspected narcotic substances.

“A shocking incident has come to light in Nashik, Maharashtra. In a private school in Ghoti, Igatpuri taluka, teachers found alarming items in students' bags, including knives, playing cards, condoms, and bicycle chains,” X user Raj Maji wrote in a post.

ℕ𝔸𝕊ℍ𝕀𝕂 | A shocking incident has come to light in Nashik, Maharashtra. In a private school in Ghoti, Igatpuri taluka, teachers found alarming items in students' bags, including knives, playing cards, condoms, and bicycle chains. The teachers had decided to inspect the bags… pic.twitter.com/3HOiplTGLu — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) April 8, 2025

Advertisment

“The teachers had decided to inspect the bags after some students had been disciplined for unusual hairstyles. The inspection revealed the disturbing contents, sparking concern among parents and teachers. While the teachers' vigilance brought the issue to light, the presence of such items in students' bags raises concerns about their safety and well-being,” the X user added.

However, the vice principal of the school said that the items were not found all at once and were discovered in the bags of different students over the past several days.

"The objectionable items found in the children's backpacks were not discovered all at once. Different items have been found in the bags of different students over the past several days. To discourage students from developing criminal tendencies, we check their backpacks every day," the vice principal said, according to local media reports.

Advertisment

School teachers expressed concerns that some of the students might be using drugs, potentially even on campus. The incident has been reported to local authorities, and a thorough investigation into the matter is underway.

Educators and families are demanding strict action and stronger measures to improve student discipline and safety within the school, Lokmat Times reported.

(With inputs from agencies)