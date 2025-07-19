/Shocking Betrayal: Delhi woman electrocutes husband to death after affair with brother in law

In another incident of betrayal and extramarital affair, the Delhi Police arrested a woman for the alleged murder of her husband after a suspected affair with her brother-in-law. The death of the husband Karan Dev,36, was initially believed to be due to electrocution at his home in Dwarka.

The police made the arrest after the discovery of a chat between his wife and cousin, who has also been arrested.

On July 13 the accused Sushmita reportedly took her husband Karan Dev to Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital in Janakpuri, West Delhi, claiming that Dev accidently suffered an electric shock. However, the victim was declared dead by the hospital authorities that flagged the case to the police.

Post-mortem declined, chats between accused surface

A post-mortem was declined by the family of the victim as they thought it to be a natural death. The police, however, insisted on an autopsy as the victim was relatively younger and the circumstances in which he died appeared to be suspicious. The body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Harinagar for post-mortem.

Days later, the victim's (Karan) brother, Kunal, found disturbing chats between his wife Sushmita Dev and her alleged lover Rahul Dev ( Karan's paternal cousin) on Instagram. Kunal submitted the conversation between them to the police on July 16 after whihc the police arrested Sushmita and Rahul, reported NDTV.

Sleeping pills, electrocution given to kill Karan

The messages reveal that the accused had mixed 15 sleeping pills in Karan's food on the night of July 12. When the sedatives failed to take immediate effect, Sushmita gave electric shocks to her husband. After the murder she ran crying to her in-laws house and claimed Karan had collapsed. Karan was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died.

Both Sushmita and Rahul have confessed to their crime. During investigation Sushmita said Karan had slapped and abused her the day before Karwa Chauth and often demanded money.