Shocked wife kills self after her husband dies of heart attack in Delhi zoo

A young couple from Indian city of Ghaziabad visited the Delhi Zoo but in a tragic turn of event, the 25-year-old man, identified in local reports as Abhishek Ahluwali, suffered a fatal heart attack.

His 22-yar-old wife Anjali jumped from the seventh floor as reportedly she was unable to bear the trauma of losing her husband. The incident took place on Monday.

As per media reports, their family members said that Abhishek and Anjali got married on November 30 last year.

The newlyweds planned to visit the zoo on Monday, but Abhishek felt uncomfortable and complained of chest pain.

Anjali immediately contacted his friends, and Abhishek was brought to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden, which is in East Delhi.

He was then referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Later in the day, the doctors declared Abhishek dead and they said that a heart attack was the cause of death.

Around 9:00pm (IST), Abhishek's body arrived at their house in Vaishali, Ghaziabad, where another tragaedy hit the family.

Reports mentioned that Anjali ran to their seventh-floor balcony and jumped, sustaining serious injuries. She was transported to Max Hospital in Vaishali, where she died early on Tuesday.

As quoted by NDTV, Abhishek's relative Babita said, "After the body was brought home, she sat next to it, weeping. Then she suddenly got up and ran towards the balcony. I figured that she was going to jump. I ran after her, but before I could stop her, she had jumped."

Silent heart attack cases have seen a significant rise in India, and some other nations as well, but it remains unclear what is the exact reason behind this alarming trend.

Silent heart attacks essentially mean that the patient has no symptoms. That means it is incidentally detected on the electrocardiogram or the 2d echocardiography. If you ask the patient if there is any history of chest pain, or breathlessness, or giddiness the patient would emphatically deny it.

In December 2023, data from India's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed a significant 12.5 per cent rise in heart attack cases in 2022 alone. The NCRB's data on "Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India" stated that 32,457 individuals lost their lives because of heart attacks in 2022, which is a notable rise from the 28,413 deaths recorded in 2021.

