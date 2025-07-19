/Sharda University suicide: Professor's taunt led to medical student's death? 'Expert in...'

A second-year BDS student in Greater Noida's Sharda Universityallegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Friday after being harassed by two staff members. The staffers have been arrested on the basis of the student's family.

The Knowledge Park police arrived at the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation in the presence of forensic experts.

"On 18th July, Knowledge Park Police Station received information that a girl student died by suicide by hanging herself at a hostel of Sharda University. Police reached the spot and did the 'panchayatnama'. Relatives have reached the spot. As per their complaint, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections. Two accused have been taken into custody for questioning,"Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar said.

A family member told ANI that the woman was being harassedby the faculty members. He said she was being accused of forging signatures on her assignments. He said a professor threatened her to fail her in exams.

"A week ago, a teacher blamed my sister for doing fake signatures of professors on her assignments. After which my father came to the university and talked to the administration, where he (father) was assured that his daughter would not be targeted. But despite that, tomorrow the teacher mocked her by saying that 'she is an expert in doing signatures' and also threatened her with failing her in exams," he claimed.

The incident sparked outrage among the victim's family and university students, who protested against the Sharda University administration, said the police, adding they were pacified and the situation was brought under control.