/'Shah responsible for violence': Rahul Gandhi vows to raise pellet gun use in Parliament

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (July 25) launched a sharp attack against Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him responsible for police action and the alleged excessive use of force, including pellet guns, against student protesters in the national capital during the CJP's Chalo Sansad March on July 20.

Speaking at a press conference, Gandhi alleged that Shah authorised the use of lethal weapons during the protests and said the issue would be raised in Parliament.

"We hold Amit Shah directly responsible for the violence that has taken place against our students. He authorised the shooting of our students. He authorised the use of lethal weapons, including pellet guns, against our students. For us, this is a fundamental issue," he said.

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Gandhi said the protests reflected deeper concerns over what he described as failures in the country's "education system, media system, and job creation system". He warned that these issues could have serious consequences for the country during a future economic crisis.

The Congress MP also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged use of force against the protesters and called for legal action against police personnel involved in the incident.

"Action should be taken against both the implementers and organisers who attacked, assaulted, and beat the students, and that action should be visible. The students should see that these people have been punished for this reason. Secondly, the main operator of the system, Narendra Modi ji, should apologise to the students of India," he said.

Describing Dharmendra Pradhan as "a symbol of corruption and destruction of the education system", Gandhi said his resignation represented a victory for the students. He also urged the Centre to take concrete steps to reform the education system.

Targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Gandhi also criticised its alleged influence over India's education system.

"The RSS's capture of the education system of India is a big issue. If it is Modi ji's fault, then the RSS is equally at fault," he said.

Pradhan's resignation came after weeks of nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities and a 26-day hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar. The agitation was spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had been demanding accountability over alleged examination paper leaks.