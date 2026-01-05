/Severe cold wave grips North India; Kashmir, Ladakh shiver at sub-zero temperatures

North India is grappling with a severe cold wave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold day conditions in isolated parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir along with Ladakh are experiencing a sharp and sudden drop in temperatures.

The Kashmir Valley is in the grip of a severe cold wave due to prolonged dry weather. Sub-zero temperatures have been recorded across the region. The world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg registered a low of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature recorded in the valley this season. Meanwhile, South Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

In South Kashmir, Shopian recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Pulwama registered minus 4.2 degrees. Srinagar also remained in the grip of intense cold, with the mercury dropping to minus 3.6 degrees.

Ladakh continued to be the coldest region in the country, with temperatures plunging further. Leh town recorded a minimum of minus 9.6 degrees Celsius, while Kargil registered minus 8.4 degrees.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing Chillai Kalan, the harshest and coldest phase of winter. The 40-day period began on December 21.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast partly to generally cloudy conditions, with a possibility of light snowfall over isolated higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir on January 5 and 6. The department has also issued an advisory warning of a significant drop in minimum temperatures by 2–3°C below normal until January 10, after which temperatures are likely to rise by 1–2°C.