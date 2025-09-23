/Several Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata destroyed by torrential rains; city's annual festivities crippled by water

Heavy rain lashed Kolkata and its adjoining areas, inundating several pandals and disrupting the normal activities in the city on Tuesday due to waterlogging. It also disrupted traffic, public transport, and airline service across the city.

Train and Metro services were among the worst hit, with waterlogging on several tracks. The showers, which intensified after midnight, caused water to enter numerous homes and apartment complexes, while major roads and low-lying neighbourhoods remained submerged.

The Metro’s Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram) faced significant disruptions, particularly between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations. Waterlogging in this stretch forced authorities to suspend services immediately, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded during morning hours.

Several visuals of widespread waterlogging and inundation of several pandals, which were prepared for Durga Puja, surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, 4 people were also killed due to electrocution.

IndiGo issued advisories

Following the heavy rain, IndiGo has notified its passengers about disruptions in service in Kolkata. The airline said: “Some routes across #Kolkata have been impacted by heavy rain, leading to temporary blocks or diversions. We recommend planning your journey accordingly and leaving with a bit of extra time in hand. Please keep a tab on your flight status via our app or website before heading out. Our teams are working proactively to reduce any inconvenience and help you on your way. Thank you for your patience. We are here with you, every step of the way.”

Are schools closed in Kolkata due to Rain?

Amid heavy rains, the government has directed all the schools in Kolkata to close for today.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Kolkata

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Monday that a low-pressure trough might move northwards over Kolkata and the South 24 Parganas district, bringing heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours.