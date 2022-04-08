Several Bengaluru schools get bomb threat mail, police on the job

According to the Bengaluru police, six schools on the outskirts of the Indian city received bomb threats on Friday.

The buildings were then cleared, and police, together with bomb disposal and dog squads, went to the schools to conduct search operations.

The bomb threats were discovered on the schools' official email addresses.

The threats were initially directed at Ebenezer International School, which is located inside the Hebbagodi police station limits, and Vincent Pallotti International School, which is located within the Hennur police station limits.

According to police sources, the threat was also issued to Gopalan Public School in Mahadevapura, Delhi Public School in Varthur, New Academy School in Marathahalli, and The Indian Public School in Govindapura.

One of the threat messages read: "A powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention it is not a joke, this is not joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!" The email was forwarded from 'barons.masarfm@gmail.com'.

Tension prevailed in the area as parents rushed to the schools.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the police department took the appropriate steps in response to the bomb threats and that the situation is now under control.

The bomb threats have prompted police to launch an inquiry.

The event has caused concern among parents as the state's SSLC (Class 10) exams begin.

Additional Commissioner (West) A. Subramanyeshwara Rao said that "99 per cent of bomb threats like these turn out to be hoax later and there was no need for parents and students to get panicky. Search operations were being conducted in the premises of the schools without disturbing the ongoing examinations."

