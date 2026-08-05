/Seven years after Article 370: Kashmir's changing reality amid competing political narratives

On the seventh anniversary of the revocation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heightened security and contrasting political narratives as opposition parties observed the day as a "Black Day" while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated it as a milestone in the region's transformation.

Kashmir Valley has witnessed significant changes over the last seven years, with no major civilian deaths during street protests, an end to the large-scale protests and clashes that once frequently disrupted normal life, a sharp decline in violence, and no local recruitment into terrorist organisations. The region has also recorded a tourism boom, with record numbers of visitors and growing economic activity.

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Security was tightened across the Kashmir Valley, particularly in Srinagar, with additional police and Central Armed Police Force personnel deployed at key locations. Barricades were erected across the city, especially on roads leading to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters after party president Mehbooba Mufti called for a protest demanding the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. Checkpoints were strengthened from the International Border and the Line of Control to the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, while authorities said no permission had been granted for protests, rallies or public gatherings.

The security clampdown was most visible in central Srinagar, including Lal Chowk, where movement remained restricted during the morning. Police maintained that the measures were preventive and aimed at ensuring public order, warning that any unauthorised demonstrations would invite legal action.

Despite the restrictions, opposition parties marked August 5 as a "Black Day." The National Conference staged a protest within the premises of its Nawa-i-Subha headquarters after police prevented party workers from marching outside. NC leaders reiterated their demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood as well as Articles 370 and 35A.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo described August 5 as a "Black Day" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that the constitutional changes had taken away constitutional safeguards, statehood and protections over land and jobs. The PDP also attempted to organise protests, alleging that several of its workers and leaders were prevented from reaching protest sites. PDP leader Iltija Mufti staged a protest in Srinagar along with party legislators and leaders, accusing the police of denying them the democratic right to protest.

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the anniversary as a milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's integration with the rest of the country. The party organised a Tiranga bike rally from Srinagar's TRC Ground to its party headquarters, with leaders and supporters carrying the national flag and raising slogans in support of "One Nation, One Flag, One Constitution."

In a message marking the seventh anniversary of the revocation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that August 5, 2019, marked "a decisive new chapter" in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, asserting that the region had witnessed wide-ranging transformation over the past seven years.

He said infrastructure had expanded, while opportunities in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports had grown significantly. The Prime Minister also said that women and marginalised communities, who had been denied constitutional rights for decades, had been empowered through the full application of the Constitution of India.