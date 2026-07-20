/Seven killed in Poonch landslide as J&K rain toll rises above 20

Seven people were killed after a flash flood-triggered landslide struck a residential house in the Poonch district today. According to officials, the landslide, triggered by incessant heavy rainfall, buried the house under debris. Rescue teams, assisted by security forces, launched an intensive search operation. However, all seven occupants were found dead beneath the rubble.

The tragedy is part of the widespread devastation caused by heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones across several districts of the Jammu division, including Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Reasi, and Udhampur, over the past 24 hours.

Death toll rises in rain-related incidents

Add WION as a Preferred Source

With the latest incident in Poonch, the death toll from rain-related disasters has risen to over 20, while damage to homes, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure is estimated to be worth several crores of rupees.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed and several others injured after shooting stones and mudslides hit multiple vehicles, including a passenger bus, at Raggi Nallah in Doda along the Jammu Highway.

The worst-hit districts remain Rajouri and Poonch, where flash floods triggered by torrential rains have claimed several lives over the past two days. Authorities have been carrying out rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

Fresh weather warning issued

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar Centre, has issued a fresh weather advisory for the Jammu region, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and a renewed risk of flash floods and landslides.

According to the Meteorological Centre, spells of heavy rain and brief but intense showers accompanied by thunder and lightning are likely at many places in Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Samba, and Udhampur. The department has warned of flash floods, landslides, and mudslides at vulnerable locations and urged residents to remain vigilant.

Authorities have advised people, particularly those living in low-lying areas, near nallahs, and in landslide-prone zones, to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow official advisories until weather conditions improve.