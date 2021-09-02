Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani dies; restrictions imposed in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 91, died at his residence on Wednesday night.

Geelani was suffering from kidney disease for over two decades. Reports say the Internet was shut by authorities to prevent confusion and rumours surrounding Geelani's death.

Reports claim he was buried in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area on Thursday morning.

Geelani was a three-time MLA from Sopore winning assembly elections in 1972, 1977 and 1987. He was the founder member of the Hurriyat Conference in Jammu and Kashmir and later formed the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in 2003 as he broke away from Hurriyat.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan expressed condolences over Geelani's death. Sajad Lone, who had once accused Geelani of instigating statements leading to his father Abdul Gani Lone's killing also expressed his condolences.

Geelani was born in 1929 in Bandipora district and completed his education from Oriental College in Lahore. He worked as a teacher for few years before joining Jamaat-e-Islami. Geelani's passport was seized in 1981 and never returned except in 2006 in order to allow him to complete Hajj pilgrimage.

Authorities imposed restrictions as a precautionary measure with heavy security around Geelani's residence. The roads leading up to his residence was sealed.

