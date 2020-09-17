Security forces recover over 400 explosive gelatin sticks, 50 detonators in J&K's Awantipora

WION Web Team Jammu and Kashmir Sep 17, 2020, 08.16 PM(IST)

Explosives seized in J&K Photograph:( AFP )

During the search after acting on a tipoff, security officials found two explosive dumps which were reportedly concealed in underground locations.

Security forces on Thursday seized huge cache of explosives near forests in Gadikhal village in Awantipora in J&K.

The concealed plastic tanks had 416 high explosive gelatin sticks, reports said, including 50 detonators in another tank.

The detonators were later destroyed by the bomb disposal squad. 

AN FIR was also filed by officials and investigation is underway.

 

 