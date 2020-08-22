Security checks intensified in Delhi-NCR after ISIS operative held; UP DGP sounds alert

Security checks have been intensified along the Delhi border in Uttar Pradesh's Noida in the wake of an alleged ISIS operative being arrested in the national capital with explosives.

The Delhi Police arrested the alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from central Delhi's Ridge Road area. The accused was arrested on Friday night following a brief exchange of fire.

To this end, vehicles and passengers moving to and fro Delhi are being checked at the border, while Gautam Buddh Nagar district is also on alert mode, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said.

Senior police officers also assessed security checks in the district bordering Delhi.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi has sounded an alert in the state.

The DGP has asked all police officers, especially those in field posting, to remain alert in view of the arrest and take necessary precautions, a senior official said.

(with inputs from agencies)