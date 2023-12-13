Security breach in Indian parliament after Khalistani terrorist Pannun issued threats

Indian parliament suffered a major security breach on Wednesday (Dec 13) afternoon as two men entered the lower house (Lok Sabha) and hurled smoke gas canisters - causing a commotion with MPs and the speaker around. The incident came hot on the heels of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatening an attack on the parliament on or before December 13.

In a video posted on social media, Pannun featured alongside a poster of Indian Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru who was hanged in February 2013. The seperatist captioned the video as saying: 'Delhi Banega Khalistan' (Delhi will turn into Khalistan).

Pannun, who has dual citizenship in the US and Canada—said that his action will "shake the very foundations of Parliament".

“My response on 13 December will be in contrast to the 2001 Afzal Guru's resistance against extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris. But, it is going to still shake the very foundations of India’s Parliament. Delhi BanayGa Khalista’,” Pannun said in the video shared on social media last Tuesday (Dec 5).

Pannun is the leader of the banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) outfit and has been making incendiary statements against India for a long time. Last month, the US claimed it foiled a murder attempt against Pannun on its soil by an Indian man.

Although no links have been made to Pannun so far, the security breach in parliament comes a week after his statement. The incident transpired on the same day as the 2001 parliament attack when terrorists lay a siege on the all-important building, killing nine people and injuring 16 others.

What happened in the Indian Parliament?

According to BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was presiding over the House proceedings, two men jumped from the public gallery before taking out something from their shoes which led to the smoke.

"Security officials have nabbed them. The investigation is underway and we will get to know what was their objective and if they are connected to any organisation," said Agarwal.

According to unconfirmed reports, the two persons were chanting slogans such as ‘tana shahi nahi chalegi’ (dictatorship won’t be accepted).

Apart from the parliament, two protesters, a man and a woman were also detained by the police in front of Transport Bhawan where they were protesting using coloured smoke.

According to Delhi Police, the woman has been identified as Neelam, hailin from Hissar, Haryana while the man is one Amol Shinde, a resident of the Latur district in the western state of Maharashtra.