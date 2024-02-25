Seat sharing talks: Congress accused of erasing Ahmed Patel's legacy as Bharuch constituency given to AAP

After the Bharuch constituency in the Indian state of Gujarat, associated with the late stalwart leader of Congress Ahmed Patel, was given to AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) as part of the seat-sharing deal, Congress is facing accusations of erasing Patel's legacy.

Notably, Patel died in 2020 due to COVID-19. He represented the constituency both in the state assembly and Parliament and the Congress strategist was always used to be called in times of adversity in the party.

"Handing over Gujarat's Bharuch constituency - veteran Ahmed Patel's legacy and bastion - to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as part of a seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha election is the revenge of the 'Prince'," remarked BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who defected from the Congress a little over a year ago.

According to BJP's Amit Malviya, the decision to give away Bharuch is Rahul Gandhi's attempt to erase Ahmed Patel's legacy and humiliate the family. Malviya criticised the Congress and the Gandhi family, accusing them of believing in "use and throw."

The Bharuch seat has been firmly held by the BJP for seven consecutive terms. This established it as a pivotal battleground for opposition factions.

Mumtaz Patel, daughter of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, expressed disappointment over the recent seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and AAP for the upcoming parliamentary polls in Gujarat.

The discontent arises from the Bharuch seat, a traditional stronghold for the Congress, slipping into the hands of AAP. "Deeply apologize to our district cadre for not being able to secure the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in alliance. I share your disappointment," Mumtaz Patel said In response to the disappointment on her X social media platform.

"Together, we will regroup to make Congress stronger. We won't let Ahmed Patel's 45 years of legacy go in vain. #bharuchkibeti (sic)" she added.

There had been extensive speculation for months over whether the Congress would nominate either Faisal Patel or Mumtaz Patel, children of Ahmed Patel, to contest against the BJP's dominance.

However, the allocation of seats, with AAP now contesting from Bharuch and Bhavnagar in Gujarat, has not only left Mumtaz Patel and the Congress's local supporters disheartened but has also sparked concerns within the party ranks.

Negotiations over seat-sharing have proven to be challenging for the opposition coalition, with regional parties vying for a larger portion.