Scam calls are on the rise in India, and with that, digital arrests have become common. Recently, one such incident unfolded in Mumbai where an 86-year-old lady was duped of $2.3 million; two arrests have been made. Shayan Shaikh (20) was arrested from Malad, and Raziq Butt (20) was arrested from Mira Road.

The octogenarian was kept under digital arrest for 2 months, where she was checked on by the scammer at an interval of 3 hours. She was under constant watch, where she was tracked through video calls and was further advised not to move out of her home.

As reported in the Times of India, the scammer who kept a tab on the lady said he was Sandip Rao from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During these two months, there was a fake online court hearing orchestrated to make everything seem authentic. Along with this, fake Supreme Court orders were sent to her via WhatsApp. It led on to the fake officials asking her to transfer the money to the court, promising a refund once the investigation was complete.

Rao, who identified himself as a CBI officer, told the victim that a bank account activated in her name was used in money laundering. He further highlighted that some transfers were done between her and Jet Airways CEO Naresh Goyal.

On seeing visible changes in her behaviour, her house help informed the octogenarian's daughter. As per the police, she would have loud conversations with someone over the phone and step out of her room only to have her meals.

The fraudsters continued to interrogate her and called it an 'e-investigation' where her bank details were taken for verification. Furthermore, she was prohibited from communicating details of the probe with her relatives.

An FIR was filed on March 4, which detailed a few transfers made by the accused. Nearly $580 was transferred to Shaikh's account, and about $10,400 to Butt, who handed over the money to another accused, ultimately converting it into cryptocurrency.