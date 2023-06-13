Sanjeev Jeeva murder case: Accused revealed he was given Rs 20 lakh by Nepal man to kill Jeeva

Accused Vijay Yadav, who murdered Sanjeev Jeeva inside the Lucknow court on June 7, has claimed that he was given Rs 20 lakh to shoot him down. He named a man called Aslam from Nepal, who allegedly wanted to avenge his brother, Ateef’s insult by killing Jeeva.

Yadav revealed this information in a viral video of his confession, where he is seen wearing an oxygen mask. He revealed that Aslam’s brother is currently lodged in the Lucknow prison, by forcibly pulling his bread.

At present, Yadav is undergoing treatment at Lucknow prison. On June 7, Yadav shot down Sanjeev Maheshwari (Sanjeev Jeeva) inside the SC/ST courtroom in the district court campus. Before he could run away from the crime scene, lawyers present inside the courtroom apprehended Yadav and thrashed him.

Subsequently, Yadav was taken into custody and shifted to the KGMU trauma centre. He was then shifted to the hospital of the district prison. SIT probe being questioned The selective release of the interrogation videos of the accused Vijay Yadav has put a question mark on the ongoing SIT probe in the Sanjeev Jeeva murder case. After the sensational killing of Jeeva in court, the state government ordered an SIT probe to further investigate the case.

“Who has leaked selective videos of the interrogation,” asked a senior cop. The video seems to be of the time when the assailant was undergoing treatment at the KGMU trauma centre. Senior police officials remain tight-lipped on the source of the leaked clip. Other interrogations in Sanjeev Jeeva murder case Gangster Sunil Rathi was also interrogated in the Haridwar jail on June 10 in Jeeva’s murder case. As per sources, police questioned him over providing arms and ammunition to Vijay to kill gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Jeeva. In 2018, Rathi had got Munna Bajrangi, a close friend of Mukhtar Ansari, killed inside the jail.

Reports say Vijay was in Mumbai when he was called to Jaunpur and was given the contract to kill Jeeva. He then went to Bahraich from Jaunpur, where he was provided with a Czech-made revolver itself by the Sunil Rathi gang.

Meanwhile, the UP Police have also recreated the entire murder scene in the court where Yadav fired shots at Jeeva.

The SIT was set up on Friday to probe the sensational murder case. The SIT will focus on finding out if the metal detectors used by the security were working, and if they were, then how the accused managed to enter the court carrying a pistol, a senior police officer said.

(With inputs from agencies)



