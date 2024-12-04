Sambhal

In the latest update on the Sambhal violence, police found US and Pakistan-made cartridges at the site of the incident on Tuesday (Dec. 3). Police recovered a total of six cartridges from the drains at the site of violence and found one of them was made in Pakistan and another in the US, The Times of India (TOI) reported. The cartridges were found during a search operation by the forensic team along with the Municipal Corporation team.

Additional SP Shrish Chandra said, "On Tuesday, the forensic team arrived at the Kot Garvi neighbourhood, where violence occurred on November 24 during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The team found six cartridges in the drains. One of these empty cartridges was manufactured at the Pakistan Ordnance Factory."

Furthermore, Moradabad's Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Singh told the agency, "One of the cartridges had 'POF' (meaning Pakistan Ordnance Factory) written on it. It is a 9 mm cartridge, and the bullet was shot. It is suspected that it is made in Pakistan. Another 9 mm cartridge with 'FL with two stars' is possibly made in the USA. Additionally, two 12-bore and two 32-bore shell casings were found. The police team is still conducting a search operation using metal detectors. We are taking the help of the Municipal Corporation in the drive."

Investigation underway

The SIT team is investigating the case to nab the culprits behind the violence. The Municipal Corporation has also been asked to resume its daily duties of cleaning the area so that more evidence could be recovered.

Rahul Gandhi barred from entering Sambhal

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said on Wednesday (Dec. 4) that he was not allowed to enter Sambhal. He said he was ready to go alone.

“We are trying to go to Sambhal. Police are refusing, not allowing us. As the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, it is my right to go… I said that I am ready to go alone, I am ready to go with the police but they did not accept that either,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)