In a major political development, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday (July 25) resigned from his post following days of nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and irregularities in the education system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted his resignation. In a social media post, Pradhan announced that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Modi, saying that he chose to step down to prevent ‘anti-national forces’ from spreading confusion and taking advantage of the situation.

Reacting to Pradhan's resignation, Sonam Wangchuk posted a video on X. He said, “IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance. Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation. FROM ACCOUNTABILITY, NOW TO REFORMS.”

Here's how political leaders reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

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Rahul Gandhi in a post on X said, “Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a huge step towards reshaping our education system. Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you. Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future. 2 demands still remain - the Prime Minister should apologize while respecting the students and India's future, and action should be taken against those guilty of violence against students. For other sections of society—farmers, laborers, the poor, every person whom this government has suppressed and crushed—true courage lies in standing firm in a constitutional manner for one's dignity. The time has come to remove this government. Don't be afraid!”

P. Chidambaram in a tweet on X said, “I have just heard the news that the Union Minister of Education has resigned I welcome the resignation. I hope it will defuse the situation, and pave the way for discussion of the fundamental issues in Parliament, and outside.” Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “Congratulations to the entire country on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Big win for democracy.”

Manish Sisodia wrote, “Salute to the youth power of the nation... Salute to GenZ.. Salute to every activist. A corrupt Education Minister had to resign. Modi had to bow before GenZ.” Amit Malviya, In-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department said, “As Shri Dharmendra Pradhan steps down as India’s Education Minister, it is an appropriate moment to acknowledge a public life shaped by an unwavering commitment to students, education, and nation-building. Long before he assumed office, his journey was deeply rooted in student movements and youth engagement. That experience gave him an enduring understanding of the aspirations, challenges and ambitions of young Indians. Throughout his public life, he remained steadfast in his belief that education is the most powerful instrument for social transformation and national progress. Leading the Ministry of Education is among the most demanding responsibilities in government. It requires balancing the interests of millions of students, teachers, parents and institutions while preparing the country for the future. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan approached this responsibility with conviction, dedication and a long-term vision. His tenure was marked by a continuous effort to strengthen India’s education ecosystem, encourage meaningful reforms, and ensure that education remains central to India’s developmental journey. No education system serving millions can ever be free from challenges. Every generation must strive to improve institutions, strengthen accountability and ensure that those who undermine the system are brought to justice. At the same time, it is equally important to recognise the sincere efforts of those who dedicate themselves to building stronger institutions and creating better opportunities for future generations. Public office is temporary, but the values, ideas and institutions nurtured during that tenure endure. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan’s contribution to education and his lifelong association with student movements will remain an important part of his public legacy. Thank you, Dharmendra Pradhan ji, for your years of dedicated service, your steadfast commitment to India’s students, and your belief in the transformative power of education. Wishing you strength, good health and every success in the next chapter of your public life. May you continue to serve the nation with the same energy, integrity and sense of purpose that have defined your journey so far.”

Supriya Sule posted, “The resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan comes only after sustained pressure from peaceful protesters, students, and the Opposition. I congratulate every protester who stood firm on the #NEETUG issue. But this cannot be the end, we demand real accountability, comprehensive educational reforms, and a detailed discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament.” Meanwhile, Deepender Singh Hooda posted a video saying, “This is not just the resignation of a minister; it is the first major victory of the struggle of millions of youth and students of the country. The government, which was ignoring the voice of the youth, had to bow down today. The fight is not over yet; we will not stop until reforms and justice are achieved throughout the system.”

Sharad Pawar wrote, “The struggle and determination shown by the youth over 28 consecutive days at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in the NEET paper leak case is truly commendable. In response to the insistent demand of the protesters, the Union Education Minister has finally resigned today. This fight, which stood firmly against oppression without fear and forced the government to accept moral responsibility against injustice, is a symbol of the power of democracy. This is a major victory for the unity of the youth power in the country. Also, heartfelt thanks to all the MPs of the opposition parties for the way in which the leading leaders of the opposition parties provided moral and parliamentary support to the youth of the country. I certainly feel compelled to state that the democracy in the country has triumphed, and the credit for that undoubtedly goes to the young generation of the country.”