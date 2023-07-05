SAFF Championship: Indian midfielder Jeakson Singh courts controversy for wearing Meitei flag

India's men's football team won the SAFF Championship final on Tuesday, defeating Kuwait on penalties. The celebrations, however, took a controversial turn after midfielder Jeakson Singh was spotted carrying a flag with seven colours to collect his medals at the presentation ceremony in Bengaluru.

The flag Singh wore on his back is the flag of Kangleipak, or the Salai Taret Flag. The rectangular flag with seven colours represents the seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity of ancient Manipur.

After images of Singh wearing the flag went viral, netizens were left divided. While many regard the flag as a secessionist flag and in turn slated Singh for wearing it, some lauded him for bringing attention to the ongoing situation in Manipur.

"What is Jeakson Singh doing with a secessionist flag. Doesn't he know that this is not a state /regional level competition rather a prestigious International Tournament where he is representing his Nation India. Take action @IndianFootball," wrote one netizen. What is Jeakson Singh doing with a secessionist flag. Doesn't he know that this is not a state /regional level competition rather a prestigious International Tournament where he is representing his Nation India. Take action @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/d1dvLj9sNn — Siam Boy (@Aamtolzo) July 4, 2023 × "Playing for India and wearing Meitei secessionist Flag begs the question of loyalty of Jeakson Singh to the Indian Nation. The entire stadium abounds with the national flag and he chose to drap himself in this anti-national symbol??" added another.

"Jeakson you’re brilliant in the field and heart. Keep shining. What a character you got brother. Your intentions of highlighting Manipur for peace restoration is well received. We all are with you Champ. Kindly convey our regards to Jeakson releases a statement After the controversy snowballed, Singh released a statement saying his intention was not to hurt the sentiments. Instead, he wanted to bring the Manipur violence issue to notice.

“Dear Fans, By celebrating in the flag, I did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone. I intended to bring notice to the issues that my home state, Manipur, is facing currently. This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians,” he wrote on social media," Singh wrote on Twitter.

“I hope that peace returns to my home state of Manipur. Thank you to the fans for coming out and supporting the team tonight!” added Singh, with hashtags “Save Manipur” and “Peace and Love” apart from “India” and “SAFF Championship 2023”. Dear Fans,



By celebrating in the flag, I did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone. I intended to bring notice to the issues that my home state, Manipur, is facing currently.



This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians. pic.twitter.com/fuL8TE8dU4 — Jeakson Singh Thounaojam (@JeaksonT) July 4, 2023 × What is happening in Manipur? The ethnic violence in Manipur started on May 3 when tribal groups, including the Kuki community, clashed with the ethnic majority of Meitei people — a non-tribal group, over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

After the initial round of violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state to take stock of the situation and requested for '15-days of calm' to simmer down the situation.

His request seemingly worked as violence abated before flaring up again. The situation has remained tense since then as authorities fail to restore peace in the region.

WATCH | Manipur violence: No end to Meitei-Kuki clashes × SAFF Championship finals India beat Kuwait in a hard-fought encounter, in front of a packed Kanteerava crowd. After going down one goal in the 14th minute, India managed to equalise in the 38th-minute courtesy and took the game to penalties.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu once again proved to be the difference-maker as he saved two penalties, helping the hosts lift the SAFF trophy, for a record ninth time.

(With inputs from agencies)