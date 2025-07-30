/S Jaishankar's jibe at 'China guru' Congress: 'Spent 41 years in...'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday slammed the Congress in the parliament, accusing the party of pretending to have expertise on India's bilateral relations with China. He took a jibe at Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, calling him one of the "China gurus" in the opposition. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, he referred to the former's 2017 meeting with Chinese officials and said some leaders took "private tuitions" on China.

"I have spent 41 years in the Foreign Service, only been the longest-serving Ambassador, but there are 'China Gurus'. One of them is the member sitting in front of me (Jairam Ramesh), whose affection for China is so great, 'unhone ek sandhi bana li thi India aur China ki, Chindia' (they have conjoined India and China, Chindia)," Jaishankar said during his address.

The term 'Chindia' was used by Jairam Ramesh in his book 'Making Sense of Chindia: Reflections on China and India," published in 2007.

"I may lack knowledge about China because I did not learn about China through the Olympics, no one called me, and I was not a special person. Some people gained their knowledge of China during their visit to the Olympics. Let's not discuss who they met or what they signed. They also took private tuitions at their homes from the Chinese Ambassador," Jaishankar said, in an oblique reference to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks last week that China helping Pakistan during the latter's recent conflict with India was a foreign policy debacle, S Jaishankar blamed the Congress's policies for the forging of a strategic alliance between the two nations.

"China Gurus say that Pakistan and China have close ties; that is true. But how did they come close? What is the reason? It was because in the middle, we had left PoK. This issue has been happening since 1962 and 1963 (since the India-China war).Karokoram highway's planning started in 1966 and finished in 1986. You know whose government was there. When nuclearcollaboration happened in 1976?" he stated.

"In 1980, when India's PM was going to Pakistan and saying a deal would happen, the talks between China and Pakistan were going on. However, saying that these ties developed overnight means they were sleeping during the history class," he added.