/RV Arlekar sworn in as Governor of poll bound Tamil Nadu

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been sworn in as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on Thursday (12th March). Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari administered oath of office to Arlekar at the Governor's Office(Lok Bhavan) in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his cabinet colleagues, prominent members from the political fraternity were present on the occasion. Arlekar also serves as the Governor of Kerala, and has been given additional charge of Tamil Nadu as well, by the President of India.

In a recent reshuffle announced by India's Presidential Office, new Governors were appointed to nine states and Union Territories across the country. Shortly before the reshuffle was announced, the then West Bengal Governor had suddenly resigned from his post. As per the reshuffle, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi was moved to West Bengal, an election-bound state.

Hailing from Goa, Arlekar has been associated with the RSS and the BJP. He had served as an MLA in the Goa Assembly, as Forest Minister, and later as the Assembly Speaker. His Gubernatorial stint began in the year 2021, when he was appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Following this, he was appointed as the Governor of Bihar, and later as the Kerala Governor.

Governor Vs Government battle that unfolded in Tamil Nadu

Arlekar's predecessor RN Ravi assumed charge as Tamil Nadu Governor in September 2021, a handful of months after the DMK Government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin began their tenure.

Over the last these years, there have been multiple turbulent events involving RN Ravi and the DMK Government in the state. This is partly owing to strong ideological differences between RN Ravi and the ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

During his tenure in Tamil Nadu, Governor Ravi returned bills passed by the Assembly, withheld assent to legislations, and forwarded multiple bills to the President of India. Ravi had dismissed a minister from the State Cabinet without the Chief Minister’s approval, refused to swear in a minister, and had even suggested that "Tamizhagam" was a more suitable name than Tamil Nadu.

DMK had legally challenged Ravi's actions with regard to delaying assent to bills. Governor Ravi also walked out of the Assembly four times in a row, without delivering his customary address.

Ravi had alleged disrespect to the national anthem while walking out of the state assembly. Chief Minister MK Stalin had publicly stated that Governor Ravi's actions expose the mindset of the Centre-ruling BJP towards Tamil Nadu.