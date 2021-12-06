Russian President Putin arrives in India; meets PM Modi

President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Monday to conduct talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India and Russia signed a mega defence contract to jointly manufacture AK-203 assault rifles.

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh had earlier met his Russian colleague Sergey Shoigu to conduct strategic talks as the two countries moved to strengthen defence ties.

Also Read: India, Russia sign pact for AK-203 rifles, renew military cooperation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said PM Modi and the Russian President will adopt a joint statement after their talks. PM Modi had arrived at the summit venue at Hyderabad House in New Delhi ahead of the Russian president's visit.

Earlier in the day, defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar along with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Russian defence minister Gen Sergey Shoigu had taken part in 2+2 dialogue.

Just completed the first ever 2+2 meeting with Russia.



A productive exchange of perspectives on cross-cutting and inter-related issues.



Will be reporting it to the Annual Summit later today. pic.twitter.com/WvMxsIl2GI — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 6, 2021 ×

Also Read: AK-203 rifles to S-400 air defence system: What to expect from power-packed India-Russia summit

India's defence minister said talks between the Russian President and PM Modi is of critical importance while describing the 2+2 ministerial dialogue as a special initiative between the two countries.

(With inputs from Agencies)