/Russian Embassy in India joins Swachh Bharat with volunteer cleanup drive

Diplomats and staff from the Russian Embassy in India took part in a volunteer cleanup along the perimeter of the embassy's residential complex on Sunday, in a joint nod to cleanliness efforts in both countries. The initiative was organised as part of Russia's volunteer program & was dedicated to India's flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov personally joined embassy representatives for the cleanup, rolling up his sleeves alongside colleagues to collect litter and tidy the area.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Ambassador Alipov emphasised the shared message of civic responsibility. "The message is for society, to make a contribution to cleanliness, whether for Russia or India," he said.

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He highlighted Russia's long tradition of volunteer work, noting that this year the focus was on environmental cleanliness. Displaying the T-shirt he was wearing, which featured slogans on Russian volunteer efforts and India's Swachh Bharat, Alipov added: "Very happy to contribute."

The ambassador stressed the importance of collective action. "Cleanliness is achieved by participation. It has to be a massive movement, Russia or India," he told journalists.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, encourages citizens to keep public spaces clean. Russia’s "We Stand for Cleanliness" project similarly mobilises volunteers for nationwide cleanups. Russian embassy's participation is seen as a gesture that blends official representation with community-level action.