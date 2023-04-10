Runaway bride with a bang: Woman fires gun at own wedding, on the run fearing arrest

A woman is being hunted by the police in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after she fired a gun at her own wedding. The bride is on the run. The video of her firing four rounds into the air has gone viral. She can be seen seated next to her husband while firing shots in the air.

As per media reports, a case has been filed against the woman and she is on the run.

Celebratory gunfire during weddings is common in some parts of northern India. There are numerous cases of injuries or even deaths. Indian law provides for punishment for such celebratory gunfire but the many such incidents occur nonetheless.

The Times of India has reported that the video of the bride was recorded by a relative who then put it on social media.

BBC reported that the woman was "absconding" after the incident fearing arrest.

A court in Lucknow, capital of Uttar Pradesh, had ordered in 2016 that every incident of celebratory gunfire should be investigated irrespective of a case had been filed or not.

Just a few days ago, video of another similar incident had gone viral. But this time, it was a sparkle gun. As the bride fired the gun, it backfired on her face.

