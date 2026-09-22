/Ruckus in J&K assembly as BJP MLAs walk out, return during Question Hour

Ruckus erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on the second day of the autumn session after a row over government holidays triggered protests from BJP legislators.

The proceedings began with Anantnag West MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi raising the issue of holidays observed by the government. Larmi said September 23 is observed as a holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh and urged the government to also declare a holiday on the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

Also read | Uproar in J&K Assembly as BJP protests over public issues on first day of Autumn Session

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Larmi further said that if a holiday is not granted on Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s birth anniversary, the holiday observed on Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary should also be withdrawn.

The remarks drew strong objections from BJP MLAs, who questioned the demand to withdraw the holiday marking Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary. The exchanges soon led to disruption in the House, following which BJP legislators staged a walkout.

However, the protest did not last throughout the proceedings. One BJP legislator returned to the House to participate in the Question Hour. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledged the legislator’s return and appreciated the decision to take part in the proceedings.

Also read | Eviction notices to Nazool land occupants trigger concern among Srinagar business community

During the Question Hour, BJP members raised questions with the government, including the rates being paid for accommodation of government employees in hotels during the shifting of offices.