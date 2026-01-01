/RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for social harmony amid Tripura man Anjel Chakma's murder in Dehradun

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for social harmony, urging people to look beyond divisions of caste, wealth, language and region. Bhagwat made the statement at a ‘Hindu Sammelan’ in Sonpairi village of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district. “The entire country belongs to everyone, and this spirit is true social harmony," he said.

The appeal from Bhagwat comes amid the murder of Tripura's Anjel Chakma in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Chakma, an MBA student was murdered after he objected to locals using racial slurs – including calling his brother Michael and him 'Chinese momo'.

Amid the appeal of social harmony, Bhagwat also urged the use of mothertounge more frequently for social cohesion.

“At least inside our houses, we should speak in our mother tongue. If you live in another state or region, you should learn the language of that state or region because all languages are India’s national languages. They all have equal weightage," said Bhagwat.

He also appealed people to not judge anybody based on their caste, financial status, language or place of origin.

Anjel Chakma murder case

Chakma, a native of Machmara in Unakoti district of Tripura, had gone to Dehradun after completing his graduation from Holy Cross School, Agartala, to pursue an MBA. Unfortunately, he was stabbed in front of his younger brother, Michael.

Anjel was set to begin his career with a placement offer after completing his final semester, thanks to his impressive 80% marks in his first year. He had even encouraged his father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, a BSF jawan stationed in Manipur, to take early retirement once Anjel secured a job.