RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday (Apr 28) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rajasthan, currently placed ninth on the points table, will look for a win to stay alive in the playoff race. A defeat for RR would almost see them out of the IPL 2025.

RR vs GT Match Preview

So far in the IPL 2025, RR have won two matches out of the nine played. They are coming into this match after losing three close matches on the trot. On the other hand, GT are coming into the contest after a comfortable 39-run win against Kolkata. It will be exciting to see who wins the match and remains the top team.

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel



Batters: Sai Sudarshan(C), Shubhman Gill, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmeyer

All-Rounders: Rashid Khan, Dasun Shanaka



Bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna

RR vs GT Head-to-Head Record

Saturday's meeting between RR and GT will be the eighth between the franchises, with the latter leading the way with six wins. RR, on the other hand, have won just one match with no contest ending in a no result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Sai Sudarshan

Sai Sudarshan has scored 417 runs with a strike rate of 152 in 8 innings. He is the third highest run-getter in the Orange Cap list, making him an ideal choice for the captain

2. Shubhman Gill

Shubhman Gill performed incredibly well in the last encounter, scoring 90 runs off 55 deliveries. The GT opener has also scored 323 runs this season.

3. Yashashvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for the Rajasthan Royals with 356 runs under his name.

RR vs GT Fantasy Cricket Tips

Sai Sudarshan and Yashashvi Jaiswal are the two safest options to have in the team as they both are in good form. They have been contributing consistently for their respective teams.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Team Analysis

RR: Rajasthan Royals, currently placed ninth on the points table with two wins in nine matches, are desperate for a win to stay alive in the playoff hunt. They are on a three-match losing streak, with all of those matches being narrow defeats.

GT: Gujarat Titans are second in the points table with six wins and two losses in eight matches. They defeated KKR in their last encounter by 39 runs. GT would look to extend their dominant run in the tournament.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The surface in Jaipur will be a balanced one with good help for both pacers and spinners. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for RR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Dhruv Jurel



Batters: Shimron Hetmeyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Suryavanshi



All-Rounders: Washington Sundar, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia



Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi



Match Prediction: Who Will Win RR vs GT?

Gujarat Titans have lost just two matches in the ongoing season. However, we expect RR to go hard at GT and predict Rajasthan to win this encounter.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.