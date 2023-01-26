Rishi Shiv, 8-year-old prodigy and recipient of Bal Puraskar, has IQ higher than Albert Einstein?

An eight-year-old prodigy from Bengaluru, Rishi Shiv Prasanna, was among the few people who received the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award.

The award was presented to Prasanna by President Droupadi Murmu after he successfully developed three Android applications as an 8-year-old kid. According to media reports, the intelligence quotient (IQ) of Prasanna is even higher than Albert Einstein, who was believed to have an IQ of 160.

Prasanna owns a certificate for having an IQ of 180 which is very high compared to the benchmark of 85-115 usually seen in normal people.

ALSO READ | India to name 21 islands of Andaman Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees

IQ is a standard measure to understand a person's intelligence and people with an IQ of 130 are generally believed to be super intelligent.

The eight-year-old kid is Mensa International's youngest member. It is a very prestigious society which constitutes of members with very high IQs.

Prasanna is also the youngest YouTuber at the age of eight and information on topics related to science is shared by him in his YouTube videos.

The boy is deeply interested in the scientific field and if reports are to be believed, Prasanna started discussing planets, the universe and solar systems at the age of three.

WATCH | Indian government confers top honour on Sri Lankan newspaper publisher, Sivakumar Nadesan

At the age of five, the boy learned coding and developed various user-friendly applications. Three applications called “Countries of the world", “CHB” and“IQ Test App" for kids were developed by him.

“You can only gain knowledge when you read a lot of books. When you study you get answers to all the questions and there will be no fear in answering any kind of question. If you do not read a book every two hours, then you will be illiterate for the next four hours. I want to be a scientist in the future and wish to contribute to society and the country," said Prasanna in 2021, while speaking at an interaction programme.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu to 11 children this year. This honour is conferred on children, who fall between the age group of 5-18 years, and have achieved excellence in various fields and have made exceptional achievements.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.