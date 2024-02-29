Rinky Chakma, Miss India Tripura 2017, passes away at 29 following battle with cancer

Despite undergoing medical procedures and chemotherapy, her health deteriorated and she was admitted to Max Hospital Saket on February 22, where she was placed on a ventilator in the ICU.

Priyanka appealed to their fans, stating, "We are raising funds for our friend Rinky Chakma, who has been battling cancer for the past two years. She had breast cancer initially, underwent surgery, but it later metastasised into her lungs and brain. Unfortunately, her health deteriorated, and she was unable to sustain chemotherapy, so she was discharged until her health restores. As of now, she is on a ventilator in the ICU, and we need to raise funds for her treatment."

Rinky herself had sought financial assistance a few weeks earlier, sharing her struggles and the financial burden her family faced due to her prolonged medical treatment. Despite her challenging circumstances, Rinky maintained a positive outlook and requested support through donations.