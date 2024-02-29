Rinky Chakma, Miss India Tripura 2017, passes away at 29 following battle with cancer
Rinky Chakma, Femina Miss India Tripura 2017, has succumbed to cancer after a courageous battle. Diagnosed with Malignant Phyllodes Tumor (breast cancer) in 2022, Rinky underwent surgery following her diagnosis.
Unfortunately, the cancer metastasised to her lungs and later progressed to her head, leading to a brain tumor.
Despite undergoing medical procedures and chemotherapy, her health deteriorated and she was admitted to Max Hospital Saket on February 22, where she was placed on a ventilator in the ICU.
Three days prior to her admission, Rinky's close friend and Femina Miss India 2017 runner-up, Priyanka Kumari, shared Rinky's medical reports on social media to raise funds for her treatment.
Priyanka appealed to their fans, stating, "We are raising funds for our friend Rinky Chakma, who has been battling cancer for the past two years. She had breast cancer initially, underwent surgery, but it later metastasised into her lungs and brain. Unfortunately, her health deteriorated, and she was unable to sustain chemotherapy, so she was discharged until her health restores. As of now, she is on a ventilator in the ICU, and we need to raise funds for her treatment."
Rinky herself had sought financial assistance a few weeks earlier, sharing her struggles and the financial burden her family faced due to her prolonged medical treatment. Despite her challenging circumstances, Rinky maintained a positive outlook and requested support through donations.
The official page of the Femina Miss India pageant confirmed Rinky Chakma's passing, expressing deep sadness.
The post acknowledged Rinky's remarkable personality, describing her as a force of grace and purpose.
Representing Tripura at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, she was honored with the title of Miss Beauty with a Purpose, reflecting her impactful endeavours and compassionate spirit.
The post extended heartfelt condolences to Rinky's family and friends, emphasising that her legacy of purpose and beauty will be forever remembered. Rinky Chakma will be profoundly missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her, and may her soul find eternal peace.
(With inputs from agencies)