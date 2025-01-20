West Bengal's Sealdah court handed life imprisonment to convict Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case on Monday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The body of the victim doctor was recovered from the seminar hall within RG Kar premises on the morning of August 9 last year. The initial investigation into the matter was started by a special investigation team of Kolkata Police who arrested Roy. However, the CBI started an investigation five days after the date of the crime and thereafter Roy was handed over to the central agency officials by the city police.

Roy was staring at 'death penalty'

On Saturday (Jan 18), Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court found Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case of a trainee doctor. He was found convicted under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (rape), 66 (causing injury resulting in death of rape victim), and 103 (1) (murder).

"There is a complaint against the accused that he went to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and went to the seminar room, assaulted and murdered the lady doctor taking rest there," the court said.

The judge, on January 18, had already made it clear that the maximum punishment in the case could be the “death penalty”, while the minimum punishment in the matter could be life imprisonment.

Last year, the former and controversial principal of RG Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal were granted “default bail” by the same special court as the CBI failed to file the supplementary charge sheet against the duo within 90 days of their arrest.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were accused of misleading the probe and tampering with the evidence when the Kolkata Police was investigating. Later, the CBI took charge of the investigation on Calcutta High Court's order.

The trial process in the matter started on November 11 last year, 59 days after the body of the victim was discovered. The conviction process was completed on January 18, which was 162 days from the date of the crime.

