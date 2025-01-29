The parents of Kolkata’s RG Kar rape and murder case victim have withdrawn their plea filed before the Supreme Court seeking a fresh/reinvestigation in the case.

The Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday (Jan 29) asked the parents' lawyer whether the court should proceed with the case or not, as a plea has been filed at the Calcutta HC as well.

The parents had sought the SC's intervention to explore new evidence and reconsider the investigation, but the SC warned the counsel representing the victims to be cautious with their submissions. The Court stressed that the legal process had already culminated with a conviction, making any further action highly sensitive.

SC had deferred the verdict on Jan 22

On January 22, the apex court deferred a verdict on the case, citing lack of time. The case, which triggered nationwide outrage, was originally set to be heard for the first time after the sentencing of the convict, Sanjay Roy, who was sentenced to "life imprisonment till death" by the Sealdah Sessions Court in Kolkata on January 20.

The crime, which occurred on August 9 last year, led to widespread protests and calls for better safety measures for medical professionals. Senior advocate Karuna Nandy, representing the Association of Junior and Senior Doctors, requested an urgent hearing.

Sealdah Court found Sanjay Roy guilty

Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court found Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case of a trainee doctor on Jan 18. He was found convicted under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (rape), 66 (causing injury resulting in the death of the rape victim), and 103 (1) (murder).

The judge, on January 18, had already made it clear that the maximum punishment in the case could be the “death penalty”, while the minimum punishment in the matter could be life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies)