Revived grassroot democracy in Jammu & Kashmir, says India at UNHRC

India has listed achievements since the abrogation of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir at United Nations Human Rights Council saying "grassroot democracy" has been revived and social and economic development has got a new momentum in the region.

Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council(UNHRC), India's permanent representative to UN in Geneva Indra Mani Pandey said, "since the changes made in August 2019, people in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been enjoying the same fundamental rights as people in other parts of India."

Explaining,"We have been able to revive grassroot democracy and provide a new momentum to social and economic development, despite the challenge posed by COVID-19 pandemic and persistent attempts by one country to infiltrate terrorists to derail this process."

Last year saw Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reach out to the UNHRC over India's removal of special status to J&K but found no traction.

At the council, India's envoy highlighted how as "the largest and most vibrant democracy" India has been since "independence, been an ardent supporter of human rights, which we have sought to promote and secure through enshrining them in our Constitution as fundamental rights."

"We have also endeavoured to create an international environment conducive for dialogue and cooperation for promoting and protecting these rights," the Indian envoy added.

While he said, "India remains committed to upholding all human rights", it is of the "view that the human rights agenda and discourse must be pursued in a transparent and impartial manner."