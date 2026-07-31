/Revanth Reddy calls engineering graduates 'criminal waste', oppn slams Telangana CM: 'did he ever werite an exam?'

Telangana opposition slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy after he expressed concern over engineering graduates’ employability on Thursday, describing them as a “criminal waste”. His remarks drew sharp criticism from the opposition BRS and the BJP. Addressing an event on Thursday, the CM stated that he sees education and skill development as the two eyes, expressing concern over the employability of engineering graduates.



Pointing out that the state produces 1.10 lakh engineering graduates each year, he noted that many struggle to draft even a basic job application. “You (teachers) give a plain paper to them (engineering graduates) and tell them to write a job application. Criminal waste. He won’t apply for a small job because he studied engineering. He does not learn skills,” Reddy said.

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Revanth Reddy clarifies his remarks

He clarified that his criticism was directed at the education system rather than the graduates themselves. Despite this justification, the opposition BRS and BJP accused Reddy of "insulting" engineering graduates and their abilities by describing them as "criminal waste."



BRS Working President K T Rama Rao asked what qualifications the Chief Minister has to make such statements. “Did he ever write any competitive exam in his entire life? Did he ever appear for an interview for a job? Did he ever work anywhere in a professional environment?” the BRS leader said in a post on social media platform X.