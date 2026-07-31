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  • /Greatest heist? Rat caught in CCTV stealing 10 'gold rings' worth around Rs 10 lakh from Karnataka store: VIDEO

Greatest heist? Rat caught in CCTV stealing 10 'gold rings' worth around Rs 10 lakh from Karnataka store: VIDEO

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:49 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 11:49 IST
Greatest heist? Rat caught in CCTV stealing 10 'gold rings' worth around Rs 10 lakh from Karnataka store: VIDEO

A rat robbed 10 gold rings and two gold chains from a jewellery store in Karnataka. Photograph: (X/@KailashVashi)

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The mystery was solved after checking CCTV footage, which showed a rat carrying off a gold ring at 4:30 am. Staff subsequently searched the shop and discovered a network of rodent burrows, where they recovered the missing jewellery.

In a surprising turn of events, a rat was found to have robbed 10 gold rings and two gold chains from a jewellery store in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka. CCTV visuals have surfaced on social media showing a rat scurrying away with a gold ring. The shop owner confirmed that his staff member informed him of the ‘theft’ in the morning as soon as he discovered it.

Price tags vanished from ring

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Alarmed by the discovery, staff reviewed the day's security footage and realised the 10 rings weren't the only items missing; the price tags attached to each ring had vanished too, an unusual detail for a theft. “That made us think that if someone had stolen the jewellery, they would have taken only the gold, not the tags. This made us believe that something unusual had happened,” the owner said.

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The mystery was solved upon checking overnight footage, which showed a rat carrying off a gold ring at 4:30 am. Staff subsequently searched the shop and discovered a network of rodent burrows, where they recovered the missing jewellery, including all 10 rings and their tags.


“Today, everyone at Vishwas Jewellers, including our entire staff, is happy because we successfully recovered all the missing jewellery,” the owner said. However, it remains unclear whether a police complaint has been lodged against the rat.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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