/Greatest heist? Rat caught in CCTV stealing 10 'gold rings' worth around Rs 10 lakh from Karnataka store: VIDEO

In a surprising turn of events, a rat was found to have robbed 10 gold rings and two gold chains from a jewellery store in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka. CCTV visuals have surfaced on social media showing a rat scurrying away with a gold ring. The shop owner confirmed that his staff member informed him of the ‘theft’ in the morning as soon as he discovered it.

Price tags vanished from ring

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Alarmed by the discovery, staff reviewed the day's security footage and realised the 10 rings weren't the only items missing; the price tags attached to each ring had vanished too, an unusual detail for a theft. “That made us think that if someone had stolen the jewellery, they would have taken only the gold, not the tags. This made us believe that something unusual had happened,” the owner said.



The mystery was solved upon checking overnight footage, which showed a rat carrying off a gold ring at 4:30 am. Staff subsequently searched the shop and discovered a network of rodent burrows, where they recovered the missing jewellery, including all 10 rings and their tags.