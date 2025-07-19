In another shooting incident in poll-bound Bihar, a retired Health Department official identified as Dr Tapeshwar Prasad, was shot and seriously injured by unidentified assailants in Gaya district on Saturday (July 19), news agency ANI reported, quoting the police. This is the sixth incident of murder that has taken place in Bihar, with the opposition slamming the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for deteriorating law and order in the state.

On July 13, BJP leader Surendra Kewat was shot by men on a bike in Patna. On the same day, Vikram Jha, a grocery shop owner originally from Darbhanga, was fatally shot outside his shop in Patna. Unidentified assailants gunned down a lawyer named Jitendra Mahato in Patna's Sultanganj area. Last week, prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was killed. Prisoner Chandan Mishra was shot dead by gunmen inside Patna's Paras hospital on July 17.

What has the police said about the latest shooting?

According to initial reports, as reported by ANI, the incident took place while he was returning from his agricultural field when three criminals riding an Apache motorcycle ambushed and opened fire on him. Dr Prasad sustained a gunshot wound to his jaw. After receiving emergency treatment at a local facility, he was referred to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya for further care. His condition remains critical.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad's son, said, "Today at around 8 AM, when he was returning from his fields, three unidentified people on a bike stopped him and fired a shot, which left him injured. Currently, he is critical." Authorities suspect that the attack may be linked to an ongoing personal dispute, as he was reportedly at odds with certain individuals for some time.

Paras Hospital shooting

The state is already on the boil after unidentified assailants shot dead a prisoner, identified as Chandan Mishra, inside Paras Hospital in the capital, Patna. He was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention. Unidentified assailants barged into the hospital and shot him dead while the incident was captured on CCTV.