Renowned social worker Padma Shri D Prakash Rao passes away at 63

Eminent social worker Padma Shri D Prakash Rao passed away at the SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday after 20 day long battle with Covid-19 and related ailments. He was 63.

Rao was hospitalised in December last year following difficulties in breathing. Later, he tested positive for Covid-19.

He was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2019 by the Government of India for his contribution towards boosting the value of education among slum and orphan kids in Cuttack.

He was under the spotlight again a couple of years ago when PM Modi praised the noble samaritan in his radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’.



"Saddened by the demise of Shri D Prakash Rao. The outstanding work that has done will continue motivating people. He rightly saw education as a vital means to empowerment. I recall my meeting with him in Cuttack a few years ago. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi tweeted, along with a photo of his meeting with the humble tea-seller.

Saddened by the demise of Shri D Prakash Rao. The outstanding work that has done will continue motivating people. He rightly saw education as a vital means to empowerment. I recall my meeting with him in Cuttack a few years ago. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ECZ0NUFush — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2021 ×

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief at the death Mr D Prakash Rao.

“Deeply saddened to know about the demise of philanthropist Padma Shri D Prakash Rao.The Good Samaritan will always be remembered for his dedication to uplift the lives of children through education. My thoughts & prayers with the bereaved family members. RIP” tweeted Patnaik.

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of philanthropist Padma Shri D Prakash Rao. The Good Samaritan will always be remembered for his dedication to uplift the lives of children through education. My thoughts & prayers with the bereaved family members. RIP — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 13, 2021 ×

Patnaik also announced that Rao will be cremated with full state honours.

(With inputs from agencies)